1929 - 2019 Bobbie Harris Perkins, 89, of Missouri City, TX, departed this life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with burial at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her brother, Lionel Harris; nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019