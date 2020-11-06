1/1
Bobbie Jean Dent Mayes
1939 - 2020
Bobbie Jean Dent Mayes passed away on October 27, 2020, at her home in Beaumont, Texas. Memories are left to her children, Samuel J. Mayes, Michael Mayes, and Virginia Nauls (Donald); siblings, David Allen Dent, Blondie Ray Dent, and Dan Ethel Coward; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at Vision Alive Church, 4230 Highland Dr., in Beaumont. She will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
