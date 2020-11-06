Bobbie Jean Dent Mayes passed away on October 27, 2020, at her home in Beaumont, Texas. Memories are left to her children, Samuel J. Mayes, Michael Mayes, and Virginia Nauls (Donald); siblings, David Allen Dent, Blondie Ray Dent, and Dan Ethel Coward; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at Vision Alive Church, 4230 Highland Dr., in Beaumont. She will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com