1956 - 2019 Bobbie Netta McGrue 62, of Silsbee, TX; passed Apr. 05, 2019. Service will be Apr. 13, 2019 at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Silsbee, TX. Visitation Will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Kirby Cemetery Silsbee, TX. Cherishing her memories are her children: Robert McGrue (Amanda), Alfrederic Q. McGrue (Nishia), Raquenia McGrue, Walon McGrue (Amanda), Landiontre McGrue (Karrington), Dariel McGrue (Shametriss), Abriena McGrue and Brittany McGrue. Sister: Lolamaggie Thomas. 21- Grandchildren, 4- Great Grandchildren and a host of other relives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX 77705
(409) 840-2022
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019