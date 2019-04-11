Bobbie Netta McGrue (1956 - 2019)
  • "Prayers to the family luv u nephew Mon McGrue may god bless..."
    - Janis Isaac
  • "CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY. MAY GOD'S LOVE CARRY YOU THROUGH..."
    - Roy Lemell
  • "Sincere condolences to the family"
    - Bernadette Mckinney
  • "My deepest condolences to Bobbies family and the friends..."
    - Nelson Duffle
  • "So sorry for your lost. Asking God in prayer to strengthen..."
    - Doris McDaniel

1956 - 2019 Bobbie Netta McGrue 62, of Silsbee, TX; passed Apr. 05, 2019. Service will be Apr. 13, 2019 at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ Silsbee, TX. Visitation Will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Kirby Cemetery Silsbee, TX. Cherishing her memories are her children: Robert McGrue (Amanda), Alfrederic Q. McGrue (Nishia), Raquenia McGrue, Walon McGrue (Amanda), Landiontre McGrue (Karrington), Dariel McGrue (Shametriss), Abriena McGrue and Brittany McGrue. Sister: Lolamaggie Thomas. 21- Grandchildren, 4- Great Grandchildren and a host of other relives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
