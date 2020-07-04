1/1
Bobbie Scott
1980 - 2020
Bobbie Scott 40, of Beaumont, TX; transitioned to be in the presence of her Heavenly Father on June 28, 2020.

Services will be on Monday, July 06, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. A visitation will begin at 9AM until 10:30AM. A private family service will begin at 11AM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Bobbie was preceded in death by her daughter Savannah Scott, father: Earl Ricardo and father in law: Paul Scott Bobbie is survived by her devoted husband: Trenton James Scott Sr., sons: Trenton James Scott Jr and Titus Paul Scott. Parents: Remson Jack and Barbara Jack. Siblings: Kizzy Jack-Brydson (Charlie Jr.), Calita Shermak (Jeff), Remson Jack Jr. (Dawn), Eric Jack (Janice), Kenise Franklin, Alicia Batiste, Kenneth Batiste, Timothy Batiste, Keith Gibson, William Darling. Mother in law: Debra Scott, Sisters in law: Kellum Scott, and Alexandrea Baudy (Chris). As well as a host of aunts, uncles cousins other relatives and friends.

proctorsmortuary.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
