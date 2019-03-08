1942 - 2019 Bobby Eugene Kuykendall, Sr., 76, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Harbor Hospice, Beaumont. He was born on December 13, 1942, to Margaret Lindsay Kuykendall and Eugene Emmitt Kuykendall, in Asheville, North Carolina. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Kuykendall; sons, Bobby Kuykendall, Jr. and Ronald Kuykendall, both of Beaumont; daughter, Theresa Lynn Kuykendall of Beaumont; sons, Jeremy Kuykendall and his wife, Karen and Randy Kuykendall and his wife, Karen, all of Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Brittany Peepmier, Danielle Roberts, Jacob Kuykendall, Michael Kuykendall, Austin Kuykendall, Elizabeth Kuykendall, and Isaac Kuykendall; and four great-grandchildren. A gathering of Mr. Kuykendall's family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m. with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A graveside service will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Asheville, North Carolina, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 10900-B Stonelake Boulevard Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759 or MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030-4009. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019