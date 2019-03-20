1937 - 2019 Bobby Gene Melancon, 81, of China, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Oakridge Assisted Living, Beaumont. He was born July 14, 1937, in his family's home on Meeker Road in China, Texas, and worked on his father's rice farm at an early age. Gene graduated from China High School where he played sports, joined the U.S. Army, attended Lamar University and then worked at M&I Electric for 40 years. He traveled the world on international oil jobs, loved fishing and hunting, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. Gene taught his sons how to work on cars and exemplified hard work. He always had stories to tell about growing up on the farm and his travels to foreign lands as an electrical engineer. Married 55 years to Jerry Ann Bernard, they had two sons, Gregory Gene Melancon and Jeffrey Nolan Melancon; three grandchildren, Kristen Nicole Melancon, Kelsey Elise Melancon, and Willie Nolan Melancon; and three great-grandchildren, Robert Randall Martin III, Riley Rain Martin, and Caiden Lane Anderson. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces in Texas. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by Lorri Robertson and Takisha Fobbs at Harbor Hospice, and Vera Bagneris at Oakridge Assisted Living Home in Beaumont, Texas. A gathering of Mr. Melancon's family and friends will begin at 1:30 p.m. with his funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial donations may be made to the , 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene Melancon.
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019