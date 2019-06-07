Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbye Collins. View Sign Service Information Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 (409)-892-3456 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1928 - 2019 Bobbye Collier Collins went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019. Bobbye was a native Beaumonter. She was born to Robert and Lila Collier on January 14, 1928. She attended Beaumont Schools and Sam Houston State University. Bobbye was married to John W. Collins for 57 years, until his death in 2006. She was proud of her church, First Baptist, and attended there all of her life. She taught Sunday School for many years. She first taught 12 year old girls, then later two and three year olds. She felt that this was a blessing and a joy. She enjoyed having friends for Sherbert Parties in the summer. There would be much laughter and fun. Bobbye is survived by a cousin and her husband, Betty and Eddie Turner, of Beaumont, a sister-in-law, a niece, and two great-nieces. The family wants to express their sincere appreciation to her caregivers- Sandra Petry, Kizzie Vallery, Alexis Coleman, and Geraldine Stagg. Special thanks go to John Couvillon, Bobbye's faithful and devoted friend and brother-in-Christ, who so selflessly gave of his time and effort to make sure Bobbye was well cared for. He did so with love and joy, and considered it a privilege and never a duty to serve her. A visitation will be held for Bobbye at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home on 1155 N. 11th Street in Beaumont, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m.

1928 - 2019 Bobbye Collier Collins went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2019. Bobbye was a native Beaumonter. She was born to Robert and Lila Collier on January 14, 1928. She attended Beaumont Schools and Sam Houston State University. Bobbye was married to John W. Collins for 57 years, until his death in 2006. She was proud of her church, First Baptist, and attended there all of her life. She taught Sunday School for many years. She first taught 12 year old girls, then later two and three year olds. She felt that this was a blessing and a joy. She enjoyed having friends for Sherbert Parties in the summer. There would be much laughter and fun. Bobbye is survived by a cousin and her husband, Betty and Eddie Turner, of Beaumont, a sister-in-law, a niece, and two great-nieces. The family wants to express their sincere appreciation to her caregivers- Sandra Petry, Kizzie Vallery, Alexis Coleman, and Geraldine Stagg. Special thanks go to John Couvillon, Bobbye's faithful and devoted friend and brother-in-Christ, who so selflessly gave of his time and effort to make sure Bobbye was well cared for. He did so with love and joy, and considered it a privilege and never a duty to serve her. A visitation will be held for Bobbye at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home on 1155 N. 11th Street in Beaumont, with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close