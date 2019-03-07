Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbye Glass. View Sign

1927 - 2019 Bobbye Hebert Glass, 91, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Forest Hill, LA with her loving family by her side. She was born to Elza and Grace Hebert on December 5, 1927 in Bruce, Louisiana and married her longtime love James L. Glass, Jr. in 1946. Junior and Bobbye spent the majority of their lives raising their family in Nederland, Texas, before returning to Louisiana to retire. Bobbye's hands were rarely still and everyone that knew her experienced her kindness, compassion and forgiving nature. She was a woman of strong faith in God, that spent her years caring selflessly for her husband, children and grandchildren. Bobbye's smile and laughter lit up every room she walked into. She loved sewing, quilting, watching birds from her front porch swing, camping/traveling across the country with family and friends, and she never missed an Astros game. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Terry Glass; daughter, Linda Glass; sister, Ima Coleman; brothers, Maurice Hebert and wife Betty, and Jackie Hebert and wife Helen; grandchildren, Colin (Kerri) Westmoreland, Michael (Faustine) Glass, Aaron Westmoreland, and Sarah (Matt) McDonnell; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Bobbye is preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Grace Hebert; her husband, James L. Glass Jr.; and her sister, Peggy H. Tisdale. Funeral services for Bobbye will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 9th, 2019 in the Amiable Baptist Church in Glenmora, LA. Committal service will follow at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Melder, under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home. Visitation will be held in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel in Oakdale LA on Friday, March 8, from 6 - 8 p.m. And, on Saturday March 9, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. in the Amiable Baptist Church.

110 S 12Th St

Oakdale , LA 71463

