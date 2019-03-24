Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Daniel Young Sr.. View Sign

1939-2019 Boyd Daniel Young, Sr. was born December 22, 1939 to Homer Hodges Young and Maude Hare Young in Evadale, Texas. Boyd attended his early years of school at Evadale, TX but graduated from high school in 1957 at Silsbee High School, Silsbee, TX. Boyd moved to New Orleans, LA straight out of high school going to work for the Civil Service. But he soon became homesick and returned to TX. In 1960 Boyd began working for the East Texas Pulp & Paper Co. then owned by Time, Inc. which became MeadWestvaco in Evadale, TX and is now WestRock. In 1961, Boyd married Charlie Faye Dickerson and they made their home in Evadale. Boyd became interested in the workers' union and started a long career in union service. He was first elected Chief Shop Steward, then elected Union President of his Local 801. As Local 801 President, his insistence of the right to political speech at work resulted in a landmark NLRB case establishing the right to solicit members in non-work areas, during non-work times on political issues impacting their workplace rights. In 1973 he went to work for the UPIU as union organizer and then Region VI Representative. Boyd was elected Vice President & Regional Director of Region VI in 1988. He maintained his office in Beaumont, TX for several years. Boyd was elected President of the United Paperworkers International Union in September 1996. The headquarters office was located in Nashville, TN so he and Charlie Faye moved. Boyd consistently worked to increase workers' bargaining power. In an effort to do this, he led his union through a merger with the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers (OCAW) in 1999, creating the Paper, Allied-Industrial, Chemical and Energy Workers International Union (PACE). Boyd then became the President of the new union, which merged with the Steelworkers in 2005. Boyd was responsible for creating the union's Emergency Response Team, which provides members, families and co-workers with immediate assistance after life-altering workplace injuries and fatalities. He also served as vice president of the AFL-CIO. He felt that he had seen the union become stronger and better able to represent the people in the plants that he had always fought for. Believing it was time for new people to take over the work, he retired in July 2005. The USW bestowed the honor of naming Boyd USW President Emeritus. Boyd loved to tinker on old cars and owned 2 antique cars. He was involved in the car shows in the area and was a member of the Gear Heads Car Club. Boyd was a great handyman and could do almost anything with his hands. He enjoyed working in his yard and always loved it when someone would comment on how nice it looked. He loved watching professional football and was a huge Titans football fan. He was a wonderful father and husband. When he learned that he had a very serious illness, he and Charlie Faye decided to move closer to their only child, Boyd Daniel Young, Jr. (Danny). Boyd is predeceased by his father and mother and a brother, Homer Talmadge Young, two nephews and a niece. He left this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 and is survived by his wife of over 58 years and their son, Danny and his wife, Anne, Boyd's sister-in-law, Donna Diamant and her husband, Andy. Also surviving him are nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews all very special to him. He was so beloved by his wife and son and will be missed forever by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lewy Body Dementia Association. Email:

Funeral Home Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service

