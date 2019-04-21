Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Boyd Holtham. View Sign

1935 - 2019 Boyd Holtham, 83, of Port Neches, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Port Arthur. He was born July 17, 1935, in Lockport, New York, to Bernice and George Holtham. He graduated from Lockport Senior High School where he was a member of the basketball and tennis teams. He graduated from Purdue University , School of Mechanical Engineering, where he played varsity baseball and freshman basketball. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity. Upon graduation, he was proudly employed by Great Lakes Carbon for forty-five years. Boyd had a wide range of interests. He loved harness racing and owned two horses, Julie Pro and Pro Symbol. He excelled at sports. He even played basketball, baseball, and bowled on the company teams for many years. He later got into running, often six miles per day when he lived in Tennessee where he participated in many 10K races with his sons. He enjoyed construction, putting additions on his first home, as well as, his in-laws' home. He loved the water and built a beautiful contemporary home on a bluff overlooking Lake Ontario. The family lived in Lockport, New York before moving to Tennessee and then finally, Port Neches. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Lockport, where he was a vestryman; St. John Church, Johnson City, Tennessee; and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Port Neches, where he was a senior warden and vestryman. He loved his family and was full of optimism and hope for the accomplishments of his four sons and their spouses. As well as, his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Nancy; sons, Scott Holtham (Jim); Michael Holtham (Pollie); Kevin Holtham (Jill); and Rand Holtham (Shannon); grandchildren, Noah, Jack, and Emma Grace Holtham, of Port Neches; and Asher, Isaac, and Max Holtham, of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Don Verity; and sisters- in-law, Connie and Catherine Verity. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gerry and Carl Holtham. A gathering of Mr. Holtham's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Port Neches, followed by his interment at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Headquarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

505 N 12Th St

Nederland , TX 77627

Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland , TX 77627
(409) 722-3456
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 21, 2019

