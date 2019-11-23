Guest Book View Sign Service Information Borden Chapel Baptist Church 3495 Roland Rd Beaumont, TX 77708 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Borden Chapel 3495 Roland Rd Beaumont , TX View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Borden Chapel 3495 Roland Rd Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Joyce Kea, 61, passed away in a car accident on November 14, 2019 in Beaumont, TX. She was born on June 4, 1958 in Kirbyville, TX to Katie Lee Scott and Eddie Scott. She spent most of her childhood in Buna, TX, eventually graduating from Buna High School in 1976.

After high school, Brenda moved to Beaumont, TX to attend Lamar University. She met Clarence Kea at Lamar and their union eventually produced three children. In 1980, she started work at the Texas Department of Human Services as a Case Manager. She completed her Bachelor of Arts and Science from Lamar in 1994 and continued working for the State until 2009 when she retired with distinction. Not one to be idle, she started work at JCPenney as a Sales Associate in 2005 and at Beaumont ISD as a Substitute Teacher in 2009. She continued to diligently work at both institutions until she passed away.

Brenda was a devoted disciple of Christ. She called Boulden Memorial her church home for over a decade and served faithfully in the congregation. She was a loving mother who quietly sacrificed for her children. She was a proud, diligent woman who would work until she could work no more. She continually gave clothes, supplies, and other gifts to family and friends, but asked nothing of herself. Loved by all who knew her, she will be greatly missed.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Scott, Sr., and her brother, Riley James "RJ" Westbrooks, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Katie Lee Scott; one sister, Paula Scott Nickerson (Richard); two brothers, Eddie "June" Scott, Jr. (Tanya) and Johnny Lee Scott; her former husband, Clarence "Pick" Kea; two daughters, LaTarsha Kea and LaTara Kea; one son, Christopher Scott Kea; two granddaughters, Briana Cannon and Aaron Cannon; and one grandson, Travis Cannon.

On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Borden Chapel (3495 Roland Rd, Beaumont, TX), there will be visitation from 9am to 10:45am with the funeral service beginning at 11am. Interment will be at Bessmay Cemetery in Buna, TX. Brenda Joyce Kea, 61, passed away in a car accident on November 14, 2019 in Beaumont, TX. She was born on June 4, 1958 in Kirbyville, TX to Katie Lee Scott and Eddie Scott. She spent most of her childhood in Buna, TX, eventually graduating from Buna High School in 1976.After high school, Brenda moved to Beaumont, TX to attend Lamar University. She met Clarence Kea at Lamar and their union eventually produced three children. In 1980, she started work at the Texas Department of Human Services as a Case Manager. She completed her Bachelor of Arts and Science from Lamar in 1994 and continued working for the State until 2009 when she retired with distinction. Not one to be idle, she started work at JCPenney as a Sales Associate in 2005 and at Beaumont ISD as a Substitute Teacher in 2009. She continued to diligently work at both institutions until she passed away.Brenda was a devoted disciple of Christ. She called Boulden Memorial her church home for over a decade and served faithfully in the congregation. She was a loving mother who quietly sacrificed for her children. She was a proud, diligent woman who would work until she could work no more. She continually gave clothes, supplies, and other gifts to family and friends, but asked nothing of herself. Loved by all who knew her, she will be greatly missed.Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Scott, Sr., and her brother, Riley James "RJ" Westbrooks, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Katie Lee Scott; one sister, Paula Scott Nickerson (Richard); two brothers, Eddie "June" Scott, Jr. (Tanya) and Johnny Lee Scott; her former husband, Clarence "Pick" Kea; two daughters, LaTarsha Kea and LaTara Kea; one son, Christopher Scott Kea; two granddaughters, Briana Cannon and Aaron Cannon; and one grandson, Travis Cannon.On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Borden Chapel (3495 Roland Rd, Beaumont, TX), there will be visitation from 9am to 10:45am with the funeral service beginning at 11am. Interment will be at Bessmay Cemetery in Buna, TX. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close