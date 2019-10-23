Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Kay Johnston. View Sign Service Information Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Woodville 113 W Holly St Woodville , TX 75979 (409)-283-8218 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Stringer and Griffin Funeral Home - Woodville 113 W Holly St Woodville , TX 75979 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Ebenezer Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Kay Johnston, 72, of Woodville, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends, and for her hilarious sense of humor. Small in stature with a heart the size of Texas, Brenda's goal in life was to show love and laughter to everyone she met. To know her was to love her. Brenda was born September 23, 1947 to Paul Raymond & Addie Mae Irvine Hill in Jefferson County. She was a lifelong resident of Tyler County, and loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. One of her favorite places was the beach, and some of her favorite times were spent there, celebrating with family and friends. Brenda loved cooking, the outdoors, and family get-togethers. She loved attending baseball and basketball games, pageants, and any activity involving her grandkids. Brenda truly loved people and lived her life believing laughter is the best medicine. Brenda graduated from Nederland High School, and was always fond of the reunions and traditions of the Bulldogs. She was active in the American Business Woman's Association, and had been elected Woman of the Year. She served many years as Election Judge for Precinct #3, and was a member of the Ebenezer Cemetery Association. Brenda enjoyed volunteering and serving at the local nursing homes, and participating in the Jasper Community Theater at Violet Tonahill Center for the Performing Arts. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years, Richard Alan Johnston; brother, Raymond Kenneth Hill; and sister, Freida Keith. She is survived by her son, Jeff Johnston & wife Tracy, of Woodville; daughter, Jennifer Gatlin and husband John, of Jasper; grandchildren, Spencer Gobert, Sawyer Gobert, Adelyn Johnston, Madi Gatlin, and Ethan Gatlin. Her memory will forever be cherished by those she left behind. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 5-9 pm at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, all near Woodville. Officiating will be Brother Glenn Washburn and Amee Allen Gately. Serving as pallbearers will be John Craven, Rory Slaughter, Matthew Malone, Huey Bailey, Justin Grimes, and Larry Grissom. Honorary Pallbearers are Grandson Spencer Gobert, Grandson Sawyer Gobert, Granddaughter Adelyn Johnston, and loving friend James Dean. Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery Association, Colmesneil, Tyler County Location 817 Gulf Avenue, Port Neches, Texas 77651.

Brenda Kay Johnston, 72, of Woodville, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her residence. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends, and for her hilarious sense of humor. Small in stature with a heart the size of Texas, Brenda's goal in life was to show love and laughter to everyone she met. To know her was to love her. Brenda was born September 23, 1947 to Paul Raymond & Addie Mae Irvine Hill in Jefferson County. She was a lifelong resident of Tyler County, and loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to so many. One of her favorite places was the beach, and some of her favorite times were spent there, celebrating with family and friends. Brenda loved cooking, the outdoors, and family get-togethers. She loved attending baseball and basketball games, pageants, and any activity involving her grandkids. Brenda truly loved people and lived her life believing laughter is the best medicine. Brenda graduated from Nederland High School, and was always fond of the reunions and traditions of the Bulldogs. She was active in the American Business Woman's Association, and had been elected Woman of the Year. She served many years as Election Judge for Precinct #3, and was a member of the Ebenezer Cemetery Association. Brenda enjoyed volunteering and serving at the local nursing homes, and participating in the Jasper Community Theater at Violet Tonahill Center for the Performing Arts. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 52 years, Richard Alan Johnston; brother, Raymond Kenneth Hill; and sister, Freida Keith. She is survived by her son, Jeff Johnston & wife Tracy, of Woodville; daughter, Jennifer Gatlin and husband John, of Jasper; grandchildren, Spencer Gobert, Sawyer Gobert, Adelyn Johnston, Madi Gatlin, and Ethan Gatlin. Her memory will forever be cherished by those she left behind. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 5-9 pm at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, all near Woodville. Officiating will be Brother Glenn Washburn and Amee Allen Gately. Serving as pallbearers will be John Craven, Rory Slaughter, Matthew Malone, Huey Bailey, Justin Grimes, and Larry Grissom. Honorary Pallbearers are Grandson Spencer Gobert, Grandson Sawyer Gobert, Granddaughter Adelyn Johnston, and loving friend James Dean. Memorials may be made to the Ebenezer Cemetery Association, Colmesneil, Tyler County Location 817 Gulf Avenue, Port Neches, Texas 77651. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close