Brenda Morgan, 73, of Beaumont, TX; passed Aug. 08, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Borden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 3495 Roland Road Beaumont, TX. A public viewing will begin at 8AM until 9:30AM, and private funeral will begin at 10AM. Interment will be in Victoria, TX. She leaves a lifetime of heartfelt memories to her Alexia Victoria of Beaumont Texas, her son: Delarence of Houston Texas, and a host of cousin's, dear friends and other relatives. The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com