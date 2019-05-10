1966 - 2019 Bret passes peacefully while surrounded by family after a long battle with colon cancer. Bret is survived by his mother Carleen Whitton-Stanley, sister Barbara Goodson and her husband Donald Goodson, sister Laura Kelly and her husband Clint Kelly. Two nieces, two nephews, and three great nephews. Bret has requested a naval burial at sea. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Bret to the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society. https://action.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate2015.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 10, 2019