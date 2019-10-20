1954-2019 After a battle with cancer, Bruce J. Broussard passed away October 5, 2019. He was born August 23, 1954 and was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He retired from the City of Port Arthur as a Fireman with 34 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, W. J. Broussard Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary Broussard, and siblings Lita Abate, Joseph Broussard, Bernadette Villemez, and Tina Ledoux. In his younger days Bruce loved riding his motorcycle across the United States and camping in National Parks. He also liked to fish and fly his Ultra-Light glider. Bruce was a remote control hobbyist, and he loved watching the car races and tinkering with computers. Bruce was a quiet man with big dreams and a big heart. Honoring his wishes, Bruce was buried at Memory Gardens with a private graveside service. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019