Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce J. Broussard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1954-2019 After a battle with cancer, Bruce J. Broussard passed away October 5, 2019. He was born August 23, 1954 and was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He retired from the City of Port Arthur as a Fireman with 34 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, W. J. Broussard Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary Broussard, and siblings Lita Abate, Joseph Broussard, Bernadette Villemez, and Tina Ledoux. In his younger days Bruce loved riding his motorcycle across the United States and camping in National Parks. He also liked to fish and fly his Ultra-Light glider. Bruce was a remote control hobbyist, and he loved watching the car races and tinkering with computers. Bruce was a quiet man with big dreams and a big heart. Honoring his wishes, Bruce was buried at Memory Gardens with a private graveside service. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

1954-2019 After a battle with cancer, Bruce J. Broussard passed away October 5, 2019. He was born August 23, 1954 and was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He retired from the City of Port Arthur as a Fireman with 34 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, W. J. Broussard Jr. He is survived by his mother, Mary Broussard, and siblings Lita Abate, Joseph Broussard, Bernadette Villemez, and Tina Ledoux. In his younger days Bruce loved riding his motorcycle across the United States and camping in National Parks. He also liked to fish and fly his Ultra-Light glider. Bruce was a remote control hobbyist, and he loved watching the car races and tinkering with computers. Bruce was a quiet man with big dreams and a big heart. Honoring his wishes, Bruce was buried at Memory Gardens with a private graveside service. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close