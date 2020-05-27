Bruce "Bo" Menard Pipkin, 83, of Big Hill, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Arboretum of Winnie. He was born on December 12, 1936 to Aline Marie Pipkin and Bruce Wilber Pipkin, in Beaumont.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Elaine McBride Pipkin; sons, Bruce Fletcher Pipkin, and Grayson Eden Pipkin; daughter-in-law, Kim Pipkin; brother-in-law, Donie Deaton; granddaughter, Madelyn Eden Pipkin and her boyfriend, Justin Leggett; grandson, Seth Colin Pipkin; soon to be great-grandson, Jesse Bo Leggett; extended family, Hattie Sanders and Anna George; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aline Marie Pipkin and Bruce Wilber Pipkin; brother, Johnny Faye Ackel; sister, Bennie Marie Pipkin Deaton; and niece, Becky Whitman.
A gathering of Mr. Pipkin's family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m., with a service of remembrance to follow at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Lodge at Pipkin Ranch, 23777 Big Hill Road, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys' Haven of America, P.O. Box 5815, Beaumont, Texas 77726 or to the 100 Club of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 3405, Beaumont, Texas 77704.
Complete and updated information can be found at: broussards1889.com
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Elaine McBride Pipkin; sons, Bruce Fletcher Pipkin, and Grayson Eden Pipkin; daughter-in-law, Kim Pipkin; brother-in-law, Donie Deaton; granddaughter, Madelyn Eden Pipkin and her boyfriend, Justin Leggett; grandson, Seth Colin Pipkin; soon to be great-grandson, Jesse Bo Leggett; extended family, Hattie Sanders and Anna George; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aline Marie Pipkin and Bruce Wilber Pipkin; brother, Johnny Faye Ackel; sister, Bennie Marie Pipkin Deaton; and niece, Becky Whitman.
A gathering of Mr. Pipkin's family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m., with a service of remembrance to follow at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Lodge at Pipkin Ranch, 23777 Big Hill Road, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys' Haven of America, P.O. Box 5815, Beaumont, Texas 77726 or to the 100 Club of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 3405, Beaumont, Texas 77704.
Complete and updated information can be found at: broussards1889.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 27, 2020.