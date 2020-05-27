Bruce Pipkin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce "Bo" Menard Pipkin, 83, of Big Hill, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Arboretum of Winnie. He was born on December 12, 1936 to Aline Marie Pipkin and Bruce Wilber Pipkin, in Beaumont.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn Elaine McBride Pipkin; sons, Bruce Fletcher Pipkin, and Grayson Eden Pipkin; daughter-in-law, Kim Pipkin; brother-in-law, Donie Deaton; granddaughter, Madelyn Eden Pipkin and her boyfriend, Justin Leggett; grandson, Seth Colin Pipkin; soon to be great-grandson, Jesse Bo Leggett; extended family, Hattie Sanders and Anna George; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aline Marie Pipkin and Bruce Wilber Pipkin; brother, Johnny Faye Ackel; sister, Bennie Marie Pipkin Deaton; and niece, Becky Whitman.
A gathering of Mr. Pipkin's family and friends will begin at 6:00 p.m., with a service of remembrance to follow at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at The Lodge at Pipkin Ranch, 23777 Big Hill Road, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boys' Haven of America, P.O. Box 5815, Beaumont, Texas 77726 or to the 100 Club of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 3405, Beaumont, Texas 77704.
Complete and updated information can be found at: broussards1889.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Memorial Gathering
06:00 PM
The Lodge at Pipkin Ranch
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Service
07:00 PM
The Lodge at Pipkin Ranch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved