Bruce Randall Litchfield, 82, of Nederland, died Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1937, in Port Arthur, to Bessie Ruth Keltner Litchfield and Henry Litchfield.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Litchfield; sons, Bret and Roger Litchfield, of Nederland; daughter, Tracy Litchfield, of Austin; grandchildren, Ryan and Jenna Litchfield, of Nederland; and brother, Everett Litchfield and his wife, Doris, of Nederland.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Wilson Litchfield.
A gathering of Mr. Litchfield's family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland, with a graveside service to follow at 1:00 p.m., at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2020