Bufford Ray Holeman

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bufford Ray Holeman.

Bufford Ray Holeman has gone to rejoice with his Lord. He left on his journey Sunday, February 3, 2019.Buford was born in Beaumont, Texas. He was 73 .  He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. His great love was gospel singing, and sang with several gospel quartets.  He is survived by his children, grandchildren, a great number of cousins, one sister and two brothers.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.