Bufford Ray Holeman has gone to rejoice with his Lord. He left on his journey Sunday, February 3, 2019.Buford was born in Beaumont, Texas. He was 73 . He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. His great love was gospel singing, and sang with several gospel quartets. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, a great number of cousins, one sister and two brothers.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bufford Ray Holeman.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019