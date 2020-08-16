1/
Burton Ballard Jr.
1941 - 2020
Burton Ballard Jr age 78, of Willis Tx passed away on Friday August 14, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Burt was born on 10-23-1941 in North Little Rock Arkansas to the late Burton and Jeraldine (Odle) Ballard.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, one brother Ronnie, a sister Patricia, one niece Kerry Hunter and one nephew Robert Hunter.

Surviving family members include his step daughter Gay Lynne Kroon and husband Tim of Conroe Tx, two grandsons Caleb and wife Taylor and Joshua Kroon and fiance Brielle both of Conroe, Tx. His adopted family Debbie Brown, Jeremy Brown, Bret Brown and Connie Morales (Jr) all of Willis Tx.

No services are scheduled at this time. You are invited to leave a written condolence on our website at www.shmfh.com.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home of Willis
10129 FM 1097 W
Willis, TX 77318
(936) 890-0454
