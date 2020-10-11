Buster J. Fuqua was born on January 18, 1925 and passed away on October 7, 2020 at 95 years of age. Buster was born and raised in Stamford, TX, the youngest of five children. His family survived the great depression by trading milk from their dairy cows for life's necessities. Buster earned money by mowing lawns and working at a local soda shop. In those days, according to Buster, a quarter would buy a ticket to see a movie, a hamburger and an RC Cola.
Upon High School graduation Buster joined the Marines as World War II raged. He was severely wounded on the Island of Okinawa which left him with a permanently stiff left leg. After 15 months in various VA Hospitals Buster returned home and met a young woman named Lucille Taylor from Goldthwaite, Tx. They were married on April 5, 1947 and ranched for a living while Buster attended college at Howard Payne. Three daughters were born to their union, Stepha, Deana and Cathy. Buster built and later sold a feed store in Blanket, Tx. and worked for a lumberyard and mill supply before turning his attention to the teaching profession where he spent the next 25 years. For fourteen of those years Buster worked at Conroe High School where he taught Distributive Education, a work related program, and later, having earned his Master's Degree, became Conroe High's first Vocational Counselor. During this time Buster also served as the Chief of the Volunteer Lake Conroe Fire Department.
Buster was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, his four siblings, his Wife Lucille and Son in Law Jack Conrad. He is survived by his three daughters Stepha Conrad, Deana Deck and husband David, Cathy Ehley and husband Pete, seven Grandchildren, fifteen Great Grandchildren and two Great Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Cashner Funeral Home (801 Teas Rd, Conroe, Texas, 77303). Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 11:00am at NorthShore Church (18501 FM 1097, Montgomery, Texas, 77356). Graveside will follow in Garden Park Cemetery at 2:00pm. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com