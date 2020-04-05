1934 - 2020 Byron Pierce Wilcox, Jr., 86, of Beaumont, died Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1934, to Sarah Broussard Wilcox and Byron Pierce Wilcox, Sr., in Beaumont. Survivors include his son, Sean Andrew Wilcox, of Broomfield, Colorado; granddaughter, Zoe Astral Wilcox, of Beaumont; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenys Jean Wilcox; and son, Ian Christopher Wilcox. A family graveside service for Mr. Wilcox will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. He is with our Lord Jesus, Amen. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020