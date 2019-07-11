1933 - 2019 Calvin J. Turner, 85 of Vidor died Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont. He was a native and lifelong resident of Vidor. Calvin was a self employed carpenter and was a member of Operators Local Union #450. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the honor guard. Calvin enjoyed fishing and hunting. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, July 12, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ollie Turner, brothers Tommy, Melvin and Marvin Turner. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Gwen Turner of Vidor, TX, sons John Turner of Houston, TX, Kyle Turner of Vidor, TX and Kevin Turner of LaPorte, TX, daughters Rebecca Atherton and Jaye Price both of Vidor, TX, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 11, 2019