Calvin Paul "Cal" Gaspard, 85, of Port Acres passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at his residence in Port Acres.

Cal was born on June 8, 1934, to Alite Hebert Gaspard and Rene Gaspard. He lived in Port Arthur for over fifty-five years and was retired Supervisor for the City of Port Arthur in the Drainage Department but he was mostly known for being a highly regarded Artist and Sculpture. Cal was a member of the Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus in Port Acres.

Survivors include the love of his life for fifty-five and a half years, Mary Manuel Gaspard; children, Darren Gaspard and his wife Shari of Lumberton, Sherri Lee of San Marcos, Texas, Damon Gaspard and his wife Carmen of Port Neches, sister, Mary Simon of Abbeville, Louisiana, grandchildren, Ashlynn Gaspard, Mandy Gaspard, Ryan Lee and Morgan Lee; step grandchildren, Jamie Lee, Brandon Costanzo, Brittany Champagne. Cal was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilton Gaspard, Dalton Gaspard, Preston Gaspard and Rene Gaspard, Jr. and sister, Willie Mae Lemaire.

A visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Acres with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

In lieu of Flowers "Memorial Contributions" can be made to the Little Flower of Jesus Catholic Church at 6412 Garnett, Port Arthur, TX 77640.

