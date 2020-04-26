Longtime Terlingua author, resident and newspaper man, Carl Leatherwood died at Rosedale
Adult House in El Paso on April 17. He authored 5 books: Why Terlingua: Adventure on the
Edge of Texas; Big Bend People: Terlingua Edition; Big Bend People, Terlingua, A Desert
Oasis; Journey to the Edge of Texas: A Memoir of Love, Travel, Natural Beauty, Writing, and
One Man's Battle With Bipolar Disorder; and, Codette, Joey and Friends. He was 78.
Carl was an only child who was raised in Beaumont, Texas. He graduated from South Park High
School. Upon graduation, he attended and graduated from the University of North Texas in
Denton where he was a journalism major. After Denton, he began his daily newspaper career
working for the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, the Paducah Post, Texas City Sun and Galveston
Daily News. Later, he worked for the Houston Post.
Carl loved to travel. He had a tremendous appreciation for nature and the outdoors and fell in
love with the heart and soul of Terlingua and the Big Bend area of far West Texas. His books
captured the beauty of his beloved desert town.
Carl's remains will be interred in Lampasas, next to his parents, Carl Emmett Leatherwood, Sr.
and Gladys Maxine Leatherwood. No funeral services will be held.
As you gaze into the skies of the Big Bend, you will see Carl smiling down on you.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020