Longtime Terlingua author, resident and newspaper man, Carl Leatherwood died at Rosedale

Adult House in El Paso on April 17. He authored 5 books: Why Terlingua: Adventure on the

Edge of Texas; Big Bend People: Terlingua Edition; Big Bend People, Terlingua, A Desert

Oasis; Journey to the Edge of Texas: A Memoir of Love, Travel, Natural Beauty, Writing, and

One Man's Battle With Bipolar Disorder; and, Codette, Joey and Friends. He was 78.

Carl was an only child who was raised in Beaumont, Texas. He graduated from South Park High

School. Upon graduation, he attended and graduated from the University of North Texas in

Denton where he was a journalism major. After Denton, he began his daily newspaper career

working for the Lubbock Avalanche Journal, the Paducah Post, Texas City Sun and Galveston

Daily News. Later, he worked for the Houston Post.

Carl loved to travel. He had a tremendous appreciation for nature and the outdoors and fell in

love with the heart and soul of Terlingua and the Big Bend area of far West Texas. His books

captured the beauty of his beloved desert town.

Carl's remains will be interred in Lampasas, next to his parents, Carl Emmett Leatherwood, Sr.

and Gladys Maxine Leatherwood. No funeral services will be held.

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020

