Carl K Herring, 77, went to his Lord and Savior on August 9, 2020 in Montgomery, Texas. He was born on May 15, 1943 in Mounds, Oklahoma to Carl and Ila Herring since deceased. He had a special bond with his grandmother, Adda Harker, deceased. He cherished the memories of his early years with her.



He is a graduate of Bellflower High School in California. He attended college in California and married the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Patricia Breidenstein.



He is survived by those who will cherish his memory. His wife, Pat Herring. His sister Jan Herring and her daughter Chastity. His son, Terry and wife Pamela Rives, Robert Rives, His daughter, Elizabeth Herring and fiance James Schaefer. His grandchildren, Keith and Caitlan Rives, Abbigail and Ryan Roach, his great grandchildren, Jayden (deceased), Layla and Nolan Roach and a host of other family members. He has two brothers, Kenneth, and Edward Herring.



He wanted his friends to know that he loved them dearly and they meant so much to him.



Carl retired in 1999 after a successful career as an executive with Campbell 66 Express and multiple real estate ventures. He moved to Bentwater in 2005, and became an avid golfer, President of the Men of Bentwater Association (MOB) and founding member of The Carpenters Helpers at Montgomery United Methodist Church.



A memorial service will be held honoring his life and memory August 19, 2020 at Montgomery United Methodist Church at 11 am.



The family has requested that in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Memorial Fund of Montgomery United Methodist Church.



