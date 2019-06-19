1943 - 2019 Carl Louis "Buddy" Greig, 75, of Beaumont, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. Buddy was born September 21, 1943, in Port Arthur, to Viola Marie Boullion and Sidney Louis Greig. He attended college at Rice University, where he majored in Chemical Engineering. Upon graduation, he worked for DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, and Beaumont. Buddy was an Eagle scout in his youth and continued to participate in scouting with his sons. He also had a passion for genealogy and took pride in his membership in the Sons of the American Revolution. After retiring, he enjoyed talking to people around the world with his ham radio hobby. Buddy was married to Mary Carol, who preceded him in death six months earlier, for fifty-one years. He is survived by two sons, David Greig and his wife, Angela, of Mableton, Georgia and Bradley Greig of Beaumont; grandchildren, Andrew Greig and Elisabeth Greig, both of Mableton, Georgia, and Emily Greig, of Beaumont. A gathering of Mr. Greig's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 19, 2019