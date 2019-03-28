1950 - 2019 Carl M. Barber, 68, of Beaumont died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Lacy Cathedral Temple COGIC with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home. A public viewing will be from 12 Noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mercy Funeral Home, and from 9-11 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2019