Carl W. Melvin, age 56, passed Tuesday, October 1. Carl answered a call to serve his country by enlisting in the US Army and served his tenure with honor and distinction during times of war. Carl lived his life with love for his family and friends and never turned his back on anyone needing help.Carl is survived by his mother Lora Lee who he continued to protect, love and care for to his last breath. Carl will be missed by his older brother Joseph "Ted" Melvin Jr. who returned to Beaumont to join his brother in the care for their mother.Tales of FUNcle Carl's shenanigans will be told for years to come by his surviving nieces and nephews: Chandria M. Melvin Kern, Corey W. Melvin, Casey Melvin and Cassandra N. Melvin. His presence in their lives made a difference and enriched their lives.Services for Carl will be held on Friday, October 18, beginning 10 AM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and ending with a Celebration of Life at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at 6 PM. Carl will be laid to rest at the Houston National Cemetery following a military funeral at 2:15 PM.In lieu of flowers, please thank a veteran for serving or donate to a veteran organization such as American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars or Veterans Crisis Line in Carl's name. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 15, 2019

