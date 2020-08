I am deeply saddened. I am truly hurting. Carl you were more than a cousin, you was my brother, my friend.

I am going to miss you so so very much. Laughing, and talking. Always making me feel special, always looking out for me. My big cousin is now gone. God has called you home.

I hear you spelling your name The H- I - T - E as you spread your wings and soar.

You will always be in my heart.

Love you always, CHAN

CHANDRA MAYFIELD

