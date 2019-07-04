1960 - 2019 Carla D. Matthews, 58, of Beaumont, TX departed this life Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at The Gospel of Jesus Christ Church at 10:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 8:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M at the Church. Carla's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her daughter, Shammaneka Matthews; sisters, Roma Williams, Addie Maiben, Cynthia Matthews, Pam Morris, Tammy Edmonson, and Letecia Fontenot; brother, Joseph Roy Matthews, Jr.(Angela), Kenneth Ray Matthews, Sr., Christopher Fontenot; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 4, 2019