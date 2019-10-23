Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carleen Henderson. View Sign Service Information St Edwards Catholic Church 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring, TX 77389 Rosary 12:30 PM St. Edward Catholic Church 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring , TX View Map Memorial Mass 1:00 PM St. Edward Catholic Church 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd Spring , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carleen Henderson, 60 years of age, passed on Sunday October 13, 2019 in Conroe, Texas. Carleen was born September 18, 1959 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late John (J.B) and Hilda Martin. She was the fourth of five children. Carleengraduated fromNederlandHighSchoolin 1977. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont with an Education degree. Carleen married Bobby Henderson in 1983 and had three children. Carleen and Bobby celebrated 36 years of marriage in July. Carleen professed her life to Christ at an early age and joined St. Charles Catholic Church in Nederland, Texas. Carleen loved teaching. Once she graduated from college, she joined St. Annes Catholic School in Beaumont and taught first grade for over 10 years. Eventually we moved to The Woodlands in Texas and she joined St. Edwards Catholic School and taught third grade for 15 years. She loved teaching so much that she insisted on teaching during her illness into August of this school year and always had a smile on her face. Carleen truly enjoyed educating and helping her students. She cherished each student, was very nurturing and very devoted to helping others. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her". Her husband, children and grandchildren enjoyed so many good times with her. She read to the kids, played games and enjoyed them so much. Carleen loved and had a close bond with every family member. She gave us abundant love and we will cherish our memories with her forever. In addition to her parents, Carleen was predeceased by one of her children, Matthew. Surviving in addition to her husband, Bobby J. 