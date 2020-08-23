1/1
Carlos A. Ortiz
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos A. Ortiz, 69, of Port Arthur, Texas, Passed away on August 11, 2020 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. He was born in Managua, Nicaragua, on March 2, 1951, to Daniel Ortiz and Dominga Cruz. He worked at Gulf Coast Fabricators in Beaumont, Texas.

Carlos was always a kind and happy person who never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, going to church, watching sports, and dancing.

Carlos is survived by his wife and best friend, Josefa Dolores Ortiz, of Port Arthur, his daughter Roberta Dolores Guerrero and her husband Jose Guadalupe Guerrero, and his three granddaughters, Abigail Lugo, Emma Rene Lugo, and Galilea Lugo, all of Groves. His brother Miguel Angel Ortiz and his wife Maria Irma Ortiz, of Port Arthur. His nieces and nephews, Jeannette Araica, Irene Araquistain, Marlon Ortiz, and Norman Ortiz. As well as his many loving nieces, nephews and other friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved