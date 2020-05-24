Carlton "Pooh Bear" Manzer, 64, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1955, to Sylvia Rae Steen Manzer and William Carlton Manzer, in Beaumont, and was a United States Navy veteran. Carlton was a Master Peace Officer, Beaumont Police Explorers Advisor, and Vice President of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley, and riding the golf cart at the beach.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline "Polly" Manzer; sons, Jeffery Manzer and his wife, Tiffany, of Kountze and Clayton Manzer and his wife, Ashley, of Lumberton; daughter, Shelley Manzer and her husband, Kenny Hale, of San Antonio; grandchildren, Courtnie Wheeler, Emma Manzer, and Brooklynn Manzer, all of Kountze, Karsynn Manzer and Charlotte Manzer, both of Lumberton, and Sullivan Hale of San Antonio; sisters, Darlene Phillips of Chesapeake Virginia and Sheila Erickson of Keithville, Louisiana; and father, William Carlton Manzer of Keithville, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Manzer and brother-in-law, Steve Phillips.
A visitation for Mr. Manzer's family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A private family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaumont Police Benefit Association, P.O. Box 22722, Beaumont, Texas 77720.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline "Polly" Manzer; sons, Jeffery Manzer and his wife, Tiffany, of Kountze and Clayton Manzer and his wife, Ashley, of Lumberton; daughter, Shelley Manzer and her husband, Kenny Hale, of San Antonio; grandchildren, Courtnie Wheeler, Emma Manzer, and Brooklynn Manzer, all of Kountze, Karsynn Manzer and Charlotte Manzer, both of Lumberton, and Sullivan Hale of San Antonio; sisters, Darlene Phillips of Chesapeake Virginia and Sheila Erickson of Keithville, Louisiana; and father, William Carlton Manzer of Keithville, Louisiana.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Manzer and brother-in-law, Steve Phillips.
A visitation for Mr. Manzer's family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A private family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaumont Police Benefit Association, P.O. Box 22722, Beaumont, Texas 77720.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2020.