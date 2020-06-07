Carol Piland Polk
1935 - 2020
Carol Piland Polk, 84, of Beaumont, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1935, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Sophia Fowler and Carroll E. Laughlin.

Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, and friend to so many of us in the Golden Triangle area. A teacher to so many, it never ceased to amaze the number of students who remembered her while out and about town. Forty years the matriarch over a large blended family, always ready to teach and advise, drawing from her lifelong experiences. She will be missed.

Survivors include her husband, Joe E. Polk; daughter, Lyn Kennett and her husband, Ross; grandchildren, Carly Galmor and her husband, Dustin; David Piland; and Sara Kaiser and her husband, David; great-grandchildren, Daisy and Lily Galmor; Tex and Sunny Kaiser; and Olivia Piland. She is also survived by a large, loving stepfamily. Stepchildren, Rita Wilcox; Drew Polk and his wife, Tera; Paige Mayeux; and Ruthie Dodson and her husband, Cuvler; step grandchildren, Trace Wilcox and his wife, Laura; Matt Wilcox and his wife, Ika; Joey Polk; Kimberly Polk; Katie Mayeux; Amanda Hall and her husband, Sean; step great-grandchildren, Ivy, Hazel, and Bo Wilcox; Tobyn and Paisley Polk; Maycee and Lake Flowers; and Kellan and Grayson Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tommy Piland; brother, Robert Laughlin; and father of her children, David B. Piland.

A gathering of Mrs. Polk's family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions for Mrs. Polk may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
