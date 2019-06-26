1938 - 2019 Carole Anne Smith, 81, of Sour Lake, TX passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX. She was born on May 17, 1938, to Iola Agnes (Rivet) Smith and Oscar Lee Smith, in Beaumont, TX. Carole attended college at Texas Women's University in Denton, TX. She received her master's from McNeese in Lake Charles, LA. She received her BA from Lamar University in Beaumont, TX. The majority of her career was spent teaching 2nd grade math at Amelia Elementary School and she retired from BISD. At one point in her career she served as President of the local TSTA and NEA organizations. She dedicated her life to her students, which she referred to as "her kids". Carole loved to travel. Often taking her family and close friends with her. Although she traveled all over her favorite places to go was Disney World and Sanibel Island, FL. She loved collecting sea shells and has a quite impressive collection. She also loved animals and contributed to many rescue organizations. Carole never met a stranger. Her motto was to always make a friend everywhere she went. Carole loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed but we have many fond memories of her. Survivors include her brother, Ronald Wray Smith and his wife, Peggy Smith, of Sour Lake; nieces and nephews, Alysia Davis, Ronald "Ron" Smith II, Jerry Smith, James Melvin Smith, Karen Garrison, Linda Bell, James "Jimmy" Kokenes, Jr., Penny Stockwell, Mark Randall, Scott Venable, Paul D. Venable, Cheryl Knox, Paula Medairy, Sherry Compton, Cindy Danna, and Donna Carter; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, James Smith; sisters, Ruby Lee Venable, Dorothy Mae Randall, Nita Meryl Black, and Betty Jane Kokenes. A family committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. At Carole's request there will be no formal services held. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, TX 77704. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 26, 2019