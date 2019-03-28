Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline Oberle Tollefson. View Sign

1914 - 2019 Matriarch of the Family Caroline "Granny" (Oberle) Tollefson, 104, of Groves, died peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The YaYa House, Beaumont, Texas. Caroline was born on April 27, 1914 in Mellette, South Dakota to John and Burtina "Tena" Oberle. She was graduate of Mellette High School in 1932. She married Richard "Dick" Corley Tollefson, her lifelong sweetheart, a chemical engineer shortly thereafter. After moving to Port Arthur in the 1950s, the couple raised four children. Her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren remember her as a dedicated individual who encouraged them to enjoy family and love one another. Caroline is survived by her son, Robert (Margaret) Tollefson of San Antonio; daughter, Paula Orme of San Antonio; grandchildren, Richard (Hope) Allday of Houston, Allison (Brad) Pignatello of Irvine, California, Kim (Mike) Akel of Austin, Donnie (Monica) Fricks of Houston, Margaret Tollefson of San Antonio, Scott Tollefson of Virginia, Andrew Tollefson of San Antonio, Sheri (Ben) Schoenbaum of San Antonio; eleven great grandchildren, William Allday, Forrestt Allday, Max Allday, Emily Allday, Charles Allday IV, Giuliana Pignatello, Isabella Pignatello, Grace Akel, Savannah Schoenbaum, Paloma Schoenbaum, Kallie Schoenbaum; her great niece Janice Tower of Erie Pennsylvania; her great nephew Frank "Ike" (Eva) Oberle of Mellette, South Dakota. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Tollefson of Mellette, South Dakota; two brothers Frank and Clarence Oberle; her children Richard Tollefson of Groves and Marilyn Fricks of Pasadena; her grandchild Charles Allday III of Houston. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 12 noon, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., with Chaplain Belinda Breaux officiating. Graveside burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Caroline Tollefson's life. The family would like to thank Linda and Kellie of The YaYa House, neighbor and family friends Tom and Boneta Parrish, and the prayer team at FUMC Groves for their dedication.

