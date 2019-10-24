Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Bersin Moore. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Bersin Moore, 82, of Nederland, died Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born July 23, 1937, in Port Arthur, to Ellen Lee Jarrell Bersin and John Nickolas Bersin. She spent her children's formative years caring for them at home. Later in life, she was able to work with her son's at Moore Service Company. Her grandchildren will remember their Maw Maw and all of her adoration of them. Her hobbies included reading, painting, drawing, and crafting. She adored her cats, Ike and Baby. Survivors include her children, Walt Moore and his wife, Gretchen, of Nederland; Chris Moore and his wife, Jenny, of Bridge City; and Julie Ellen Moore; grandchildren, Jessica Blanchard and her husband, Tony; Rachel Gillon and her husband, Adam; Christopher Moore, Jr. and his wife, Katelyn; Chelsea Boggess and her husband, Brandon; and Jag Moore; great-grandchildren, Kate and Claire Blanchard and Miles Moore; sister, Lana Baker and her daughter, Dana Baker; brother, John Bersin and his wife, Anna; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellen and John Bersin; brother, Greg Bersin; and sister, Shanna Anderson. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Angela, Llena, Connie, and Sophie for their tender care of our mother. Also, a special thanks to mom's nurse, Kathy, from Harbor Hospice and to the staff at Bonne Vie, Port Arthur. Finally, a very special thanks to our Godsend, JoAnn Francis. A gathering of Mrs. Moore's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Broussard's, followed by her interment at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches. Complete and updated information may be found at:

