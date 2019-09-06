Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Fullerton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1934-2019 Carolyn Fullerton, (April 2, 1934 - August 29, 2019) born and raised in Pittsburgh PA, died peacefully of natural causes in Sierra Madre, CA. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Elnora Malsch and her husband of 49 years, Richard Fullerton. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Don Lundgren, son Richard and daughter-in-law Patricia Pengra, daughter and son-in-law Becky Lynn and Yves Pennec, grandchildren Bryan and Ariane Pennec, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Growing up, Carolyn was a talented ice-skater, an expert seamstress, a willing "shtift" to her father for many manual tasks on her parent's farm, an accomplished cook and baker, an expert gardener, and in lesser but not unimportant degrees, a pianist, a painter, a sculptor, a dancer, a passionate music lover, an avid reader, a self-taught interior designer, a Ping-Pong player...the list goes on and on. A quiet perfectionist, everything she did was thought-out, organized and exquisitely executed. Her Scrabble game, constantly challenged, was rarely bested (maddeningly due to her use of obscure words like "qi"). Carolyn was an amazingly gifted person who used her upbringing and her bachelor's degree in Home Economics to be a stay-at-home mom and a beloved grandmother. Life brought her family to many cities, each allowing the creation of a large network of valued friends: Pittsburgh PA, Wexford PA, Richmond VA, Chattanooga TN, Beaumont TX, and lastly sunny southern California. In many ways thanks to her, her son became a highly accomplished engineer at NASA, her daughter an architect in France. She passed off to both her uncanny "MacGyver-like" capacity to attack any problem or task with curiosity and intelligence. She and husband Richard were enthusiastic travelers and enjoyed experiencing such exotic venues as Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Greece, and the British Isles in addition to their many trips to France. Closer to home, Destin was one of their favorite destinations, each enjoying the walks on the white beaches, the sounds of the waves and seagulls, the varied shades of the turquoise water and the wonderful fresh seafood. Her grandson described their home and yard in Beaumont as "paradise." In spite of the miles that separated them, this paradise became her grandchildren's summer home away from home, learning about all the things that she and her husband deemed important. While visiting, the grandkids absorbed sunshine, laughter and the importance of unconditional love. Her love of the color turquoise was vividly obvious in her everyday surroundings: clothes, dishes, furnishings, and collectibles, forever present but always displayed with elegance. She often feared being the brunt of "the turquoise joke," but all knew her loved her for this beloved quirk. One of the lasting impressions Carolyn will leave with us all was her gift of laughter. She braved her senior years with the phrase "growing old is not for sissies." Having been dealt some bad hands with her health, she managed to laugh and cheer those around her despite her trying circumstances. Her legacy will be our memories of her goodness, kindness, generosity, humbleness and profound curiosity. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. We are all fortunate and blessed to have been part of her world. To say that she will be forever in our hearts is a profound understatement.

