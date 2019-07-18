1940 - 2019 Carolynn Plummer Willson, 79, of LaBelle, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born April 3, 1940 in Beaumont, to Agnes Foley Plummer and Wesley Frances Plummer Sr. Carolynn is survived by her husband, Frank Willson of LaBelle; her sister, Frances Crozier; her daughter Kate Dessommes and her son Dylan Marino of Portland; her daughter Alison Dessommes Spaulding of LaBelle; Her daughter Marianna Byrnes and husband (David Byrnes) and their children Kyle Byrnes, Brian Byrnes, Katheryn McDaniel, Kyle McDaniel, and Madelyn Byrnes of Beaumont. She is also survived by her step son Frank Dale Wilson Jr. and his children Lauren Broussard, Morgan Willson, Dylan Willson, and his grandson Hudson Broussard of Beaumont; her step daughter Sandy Bintliff and her husband (Joel) their kids Dustin Sonnenberg and Haley Bintliff of Katy; and her step-daughter Pamela Glass and her husband (Rich) their sons Heath Strubel, Hayden Sybert, and Kohl Sybert of League City. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister and brother, Beverley Anne Plummer, Wesley Frances Plummer Jr., and Patrick Plummer. She will be missed and always remembered. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 18, 2019