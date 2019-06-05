Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carre Alan Cherry. View Sign Service Information Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-0218 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1957 - 2019 Carre Alan Cherry, 62, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Nederland. Carre was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 29, 1957 to the late, Robert and Helen Cherry. Carre graduated from Nederland High School in 1975 and went into the workforce. He finished his career as a heavy equipment hauler, working for Maxim Crane and Deep South Crane. Carre was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His love for his family never went unnoticed and will never be forgotten. Carre always had a special way of making people smile, even when they didn't want to, always finding a way to poke fun and make that personal connection to let you know you were loved. He will be greatly missed, but his love and laughter will never be forgotten. Those left to cherish Carre's memory include his loving wife of 39 years, Donna Cherry of Nederland; his sons, Randon Cherry and wife, Rhonda of Moss Bluff, LA, Clifton Cherry and wife, Dana of Friendswood, Texas and Daniel Cherry of Nederland; daughter, Bethany Keeling of Beaumont, Texas; brother Bobby Cherry and wife, Lynn; sisters, Janice Powell and Shirlene Davis; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Earline Tullier; brother-in-law, Gary Tullier and wife, Sheila; sister-in-law, Diane Tullier; and his grandchildren, Mackenzie Cherry, Cheyenne Cherry, Callan Cherry and Keris Keeling. In addition to his parents, Carre is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Rico Keeling. A visitation will be held at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County Cemetery in Nederland.

