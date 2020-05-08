Carrie Young, 75, of Beaumont, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at St.Elizabeth Hospital.
Carrie leaves cherish memories to her husband of 60 yrs, Cleveland Young, her 7 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, many other adopted children, church family and friends.
There will be a visitation from 10a.m-11a.m on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mercy Funeral Home 1395 Gladys St, Beaumont, Tx 77701.
The Family will have an intimate memorial following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Carrie's honor to The American Heart Association.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 8, 2020.