Carrie "(Sister)" Young
1944 - 2020
Carrie Young, 75, of Beaumont, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at St.Elizabeth Hospital.
Carrie leaves cherish memories to her husband of 60 yrs, Cleveland Young, her 7 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, many other adopted children, church family and friends.
There will be a visitation from 10a.m-11a.m on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Mercy Funeral Home 1395 Gladys St, Beaumont, Tx 77701.
The Family will have an intimate memorial following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Carrie's honor to The American Heart Association.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
1395 Gladys St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
409-833-8656
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the Young family. Your mom was a beautiful lady and will be truly missed. My mom was truly upset to hear about her home going. We will never forget the times we have shared. RIP Sister you will never be forgotten. The Roy Family
Christine Roy
Friend
May 9, 2020
May you rest in peace. You were a great mother to your children and all of your children's friends. You are truly missed.
Kenneth Lazard
Friend
May 8, 2020
The Hebert High Class of 1982 would like to extend our condolences and prayers for our Classmate Rachael Young Lee and the entire Young family on the loss of Mrs. Carrie "Sister" Young (wife, mother, grandmother) We will continue to keep you all lifted in prayer.
Hebert High School Class of 1982
Classmate
May 8, 2020
To the Young Family you are in my Prayers, that you will find comfort, strength, & peace in your time of sorrow.
Ester Egins
Friend
May 8, 2020
American Association
