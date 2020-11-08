Catherine (Kay) McCormick, beloved wife, mother and precious Grandma Kay passed away peacefully in Dallas on October 29, 2020, after a full 95 years of love and life. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1925, Catherine was the youngest of three children born to Daniel and Catherine (Brennan) Sullivan. After losing her mother at the young age of three, Catherine was raised primarily by her beloved sister Dorothy. Catherine met her husband Jim at the seashore in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and married in 1952 before moving to Texas to start a family. Kay and Jim remained married for over 52 years until Jim's passing in 2005. They cherished their time together as Kay supported Jim and their family of six children throughout his career which culminated as President of Oryx Energy.
Kay's roles as a mother and touchstone for her large family was unsurpassed as Mom lived her life with style, grace, enthusiasm and the highest character. Kay insisted on keeping the family bonds strong and instilled in all of her children and grandchildren the commitment to education and family, especially on holidays and at family gatherings. Kay's children and grandchildren went on to become doctors, engineers, teachers and professors, lawyers, nurses, business professionals, entrepreneurs, military officers, coaches, college presidents, clergy, students and, of course, moms and dads with boundless drive and enthusiasm. Kay dearly loved each and every one of her family members and shared their lives and successes in earnest each day.
Mom is survived by her large and loving family of six children: Robert (Cynthia), Eileen (Rob), Michael (Kimberly), Bernard (Andrea), Catherine (John) and Dan (Barbara): eighteen wonderful grandchildren and their respective spouses; and eleven great-grandchildren. Kay is also survived by her precious niece, Joan, her loving sister-in-law, Lillian, and many treasured friends that knew Kay well over the years.
The McCormick Family would like to thank all who cared for Mom, always helping her to stay optimistic and to feel loved and supported, including her medical team at UTSW, her friends and caretakers, especially Maria Garcia, and her longtime neighbors, Melalee and Dr. James Camak.
A funeral mass was conducted at St. Rita Catholic Church in Dallas, Texas, Rev. Joshua Whitfield, Celebrant.
