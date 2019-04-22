Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C.B. Lindsey Jr.. View Sign

1936 - 2019 C. B. Lindsey, Jr., 82, of Port Neches, Texas passed away April 16, 2019. He was born in Port Neches, Texas on October 17, 1936 to the late C.B. Lindsey, Sr. and Jewell Boozer Lindsey. C.B. was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Neches and before retiring, he was a unit engineer for Mobil Chemical. Those left to cherish C.B.'s memory are his daughter, Mauri Lindsey Moyer and her husband, Earl of Clear Lake; his son, Corky Lindsey and his wife, Lynda of Port Neches; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Jalyne Berlin Lindsey. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Port Neches from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service being held at 10:00 a.m. with Dr. David Mahfouz officiant. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

1900 Magnolia Ave

Port Neches, TX 77651

