Cecilia Ann (Sigler) Crim passed away on July 19, 2020 at her home in Nashville, TN, after enduring a long illness. She was held and cared for by her husband of 53 years and her three children.
Ann was born in Orange, TX in 1944 to Verline and O.W. 'Pete' Sigler. She was raised in the Cove area of Orange, TX and attended elementary school at Cove, high school at Bridge City, and obtained a degree in Elementary Education at Lamar University, Beaumont, TX. She subsequently taught in Little Cypress, Galveston, and Hurst/Euless/Bedford school systems in Texas. During her youth she played piano and organ for Cove Baptist Church.
Ann was a loving and committed daughter; a faithful and doting wife; a caring, protective, and nurturing mother and sister; and a solid friend. Before moving to Nashville, Charles and Ann lived in Beaumont, TX for thirty-seven years. She and Charles were intimately involved in working with the young married couples, International members, drama club, youth group, and college group at First Baptist Church, Beaumont for 20 years. She also used her talents to sing in the church choir.
Ann was deliberate and intentional...slow and thorough. She was the orchestrator, organizer, and backbone of our crew. She was especially drawn to and enjoyed children and pets, and on occasion, she adopted homeless animals. She was a child at heart and was always excited to decorate the home for Christmas and to plan birthday parties for her children. Ann had a way of creating a magical environment with every holiday or celebratory event. Her home was warm and inviting, offering refuge for friends and family. She was an exceptional cook, gift-giver, lover of music and old movies, amazed by snowflakes and rainbows and sparkly things, and a generous giver of her time, talents, and resources. She was simply beautiful - both inside and out. Ann was gentle, meek and possessed a kind demeanor. But she was exceptionally strong in all ways.
Ann is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 53 years Charles Crim M.D. Ann and Charles were in love for 60 of her 76 years. She is also survived by her children Melissa Crim of Nashville, Damon Crim of Austin, and Ashley Crim Boyd (and her husband Blake Boyd) of Nashville. Ann is also survived by her loving sister and partner in crime, Nancy Mumbach of Hendersonville, TN. Ann leaves behind three grandsons, John Cooper and Charles Holden Boyd, and Alec Bell - all of Nashville.
Ann's loving spirit, infectious laughter, joy, and commitment to her faith will leave an indelible imprint on the legacy that she left behind. She was love embodied. In lieu of flowers or donations, Charles has requested that you do something kind or giving for another. If you feel comfortable, please share with him (or one of his children, who will in turn share it with him) what it was that you did. These loving acts of service will honor who Ann was and help to pass on her legacy. You may also share memories of Ann or condolences to the family at www.phillipsrobinson.com/obituaries/
.