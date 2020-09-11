Ms. Cecilia Carter, of Beaumont, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her home. A native of Carencro, Louisiana, she was a resident of Beaumont, Texas for 75 years and was self-employed as a Beautician. She was a lifelong and devout member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time. Rev. Paul Ngozichukwu Ofoha, M.S.P. will officiate. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.



Survivors include: James Carter, Son; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving and devoted family and friends.



