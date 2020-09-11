1/1
Cecilia Carter
1922 - 2020
Ms. Cecilia Carter, of Beaumont, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her home. A native of Carencro, Louisiana, she was a resident of Beaumont, Texas for 75 years and was self-employed as a Beautician. She was a lifelong and devout member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time. Rev. Paul Ngozichukwu Ofoha, M.S.P. will officiate. Entombment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

Survivors include: James Carter, Son; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of loving and devoted family and friends.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gabriel Funeral Home - Port Arthur
2500 Procter St.
Port Arthur, TX 77640
(409) 983-6661
