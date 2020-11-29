1/1
Celia June Koci
1940 - 2020
Celia June White Koci, age 80, passed from this life on November 24, 2020. Celia was born on January 9, 1940 in Port Neches, TX to Arthur H. "Bill" and Ires Jane Wyatt White.

Left to honor her memory is her loving husband of 43 years, Eugene W. Koci; sons, Joel Adam Kennedy and wife, Toni, and Boyd Weldon Kennedy Jr. and wife, Sally; daughter, Lori Lynn Kennedy Collum and husband, Chuck; step-children, Gregory William Koci and wife, Kay, and Donna Lynn Koci; sister, Sue White Hitchcock; grandchildren, Haley Nicole Kennedy, Kade Adam Kennedy, Marcus Adam Kennedy, Michael Brian Kennedy, Meghann Nicole Kennedy, Kristyn Koci, and Allison Koci; and numerous extended family, friends, church family, and loved ones.

Celia is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Ericka Lynn Smith; and brother, Arthur White.

Visitation for family and friends will begin on Monday, November 27, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Infant Jesus Catholic Church, 243 S LHS Dr. Lumberton, TX, with the Recitation of the Rosary held at 10:00 a.m. Celia's life honoring service will begin at 11:00 a.m., also at the church, with Reverend Duc Duong officiating. Her Christian burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery, 4320 Meeks Dr, Orange, TX 77632.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary by mail at VFW Auxiliary - National Headquarters, 406 W. 34th St. 10th Floor, Kansas City, MO 64111 or by visiting https://vfwauxiliary.org/

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
