Guest Book View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chad Edward Chatelain was born in Beaumont, Texas and lived there all of his life. He graduated from West Brook High School in 1994 and was a manager at the West Bar and Grill.

Chad was a sweet, affectionate little boy who grew into a kind and loving man. In addition to his actual "kinfolks," he enjoyed a wide circle of friends who were family to him, and they returned the love. His heart was big enough to hold all his big extended family and still have room for others who might need him. He was always willing to lend a hand-whether for running errands, buying groceries, caring for pets, or covering work shifts in emergencies, Chad was your man.

Somewhere through the years Chad acquired the nickname Chad Rat, a loving moniker from his Uncle John, who was famous for bestowing funny nicknames-and he became Chad Rat to his family.

Chad enjoyed good times and good music. One cousin had fond memories of driving around in Chad's pickup with him, listening to Patsy Cline tapes until the cousin became a fan too. Another cousin recalled the fun they had fishing together. Known as "King of the Oneliners" for his ability to tell great jokes, Chad was also noted for being able to rattle off famous quotes-word for word-from the movies.

From childhood, Chad was a devoted and loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He wore Cowboy jerseys and caps, cheered the team on through winning and losing seasons and attended Cowboys games whenever it was humanly possible.

In recent years he went to Costa Rica and enjoyed it so much he talked his mother, Bonnie, into going back with him, wanting her to share the fun.

Chad is survived by his mother, Bonnie Sue Wilson; his aunts, Judi Wilson, Judy Linsley, and Ellen Rienstra, all of whom loved him like a son; cousins, Shannon Wilson and wife, Bonnie; Kenneth Linsley and partner, Paolo Mita; and Samuel Linsley; and dear friends, Karmon and Jim DuBose. He is also survived by his beloved Labrador Retriever, Lucy, who was like a daughter to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Chatelain; his grandparents, Irene and Shannon Wilson; and his uncle, John Wilson.

Pallbearers will be Jim DuBose, John "Taco" Hernandez, Aron St. Aubin, Aaron "Big A" Sanchez, Alex Anderson, Lee Powell, Rodney Broussard, and George Luke. Honorary pallbearers are Haywood Walker, Shannon Wilson, Sam Linsley, Ken Linsley, Greg Lynas, and Franklin "Frank the Tank" Hunt.

A gathering of Mr. Chatelain's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions for Chad may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont Texas 77705.

Complete and updated information may be found at:



Chad Edward Chatelain was born in Beaumont, Texas and lived there all of his life. He graduated from West Brook High School in 1994 and was a manager at the West Bar and Grill.Chad was a sweet, affectionate little boy who grew into a kind and loving man. In addition to his actual "kinfolks," he enjoyed a wide circle of friends who were family to him, and they returned the love. His heart was big enough to hold all his big extended family and still have room for others who might need him. He was always willing to lend a hand-whether for running errands, buying groceries, caring for pets, or covering work shifts in emergencies, Chad was your man.Somewhere through the years Chad acquired the nickname Chad Rat, a loving moniker from his Uncle John, who was famous for bestowing funny nicknames-and he became Chad Rat to his family.Chad enjoyed good times and good music. One cousin had fond memories of driving around in Chad's pickup with him, listening to Patsy Cline tapes until the cousin became a fan too. Another cousin recalled the fun they had fishing together. Known as "King of the Oneliners" for his ability to tell great jokes, Chad was also noted for being able to rattle off famous quotes-word for word-from the movies.From childhood, Chad was a devoted and loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He wore Cowboy jerseys and caps, cheered the team on through winning and losing seasons and attended Cowboys games whenever it was humanly possible.In recent years he went to Costa Rica and enjoyed it so much he talked his mother, Bonnie, into going back with him, wanting her to share the fun.Chad is survived by his mother, Bonnie Sue Wilson; his aunts, Judi Wilson, Judy Linsley, and Ellen Rienstra, all of whom loved him like a son; cousins, Shannon Wilson and wife, Bonnie; Kenneth Linsley and partner, Paolo Mita; and Samuel Linsley; and dear friends, Karmon and Jim DuBose. He is also survived by his beloved Labrador Retriever, Lucy, who was like a daughter to him.He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Chatelain; his grandparents, Irene and Shannon Wilson; and his uncle, John Wilson.Pallbearers will be Jim DuBose, John "Taco" Hernandez, Aron St. Aubin, Aaron "Big A" Sanchez, Alex Anderson, Lee Powell, Rodney Broussard, and George Luke. Honorary pallbearers are Haywood Walker, Shannon Wilson, Sam Linsley, Ken Linsley, Greg Lynas, and Franklin "Frank the Tank" Hunt.A gathering of Mr. Chatelain's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.Memorial contributions for Chad may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Avenue, Beaumont Texas 77705.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close