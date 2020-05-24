Charles Albert "Chick" Crain
1935-2020
Charles 'Chick' Albert Crain, 85, of Flint, TX passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A native of Galveston, TX, he was born January 1, 1935 to William Henry Crain, Sr. and Iva Myrtie Lee Crain. He lived in Nederland, TX, Groves, TX (35 years) & Flint, TX for the last 12 years, and was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. He retired from Jefferson Chemical / Huntsman-Texaco Chemical in Port Neches, TX after 40 years of service as a shift superintendent; loved his family dearly, worked in his yard and spent time with & took care of his furry buddy, K.C. ('King' Charles).
Chick was a very devoted husband and a beloved father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carol Ann Trahan Crain, Flint, TX; son: Charles 'Chuck' S. Crain (Brenda) of Crystal Beach, TX; daughters: Debra A. Bertrand of LaBelle, TX; Kimberly S. Wills (Billy) and T. Lynn Faulk (Darrell) both of Nederland, TX; Terri R. Farmer Benoit of Conroe, TX; Dana L. Matte (Keith) of LaBelle, TX; Darlene M. Farmer Lauve (Danny) of Jasper, TX and Deborah 'Debbie' A. Farmer Vickers of Conroe, TX; sister: Sue Crain Ramirez of Beaumont, TX; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by his parents; brother, William 'Bill' Henry Crain, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Crain Johnson.
Arrangements are being handled by Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, TX. Memorial services will be officiated by Father James Rowland at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Flint, TX on Saturday, May

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boren-Conner Funeral Home
Hwy 69 South
Bullard, TX 75757
903-894-7777
