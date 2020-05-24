Charles 'Chick' Albert Crain, 85, of Flint, TX passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A native of Galveston, TX, he was born January 1, 1935 to William Henry Crain, Sr. and Iva Myrtie Lee Crain. He lived in Nederland, TX, Groves, TX (35 years) & Flint, TX for the last 12 years, and was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. He retired from Jefferson Chemical / Huntsman-Texaco Chemical in Port Neches, TX after 40 years of service as a shift superintendent; loved his family dearly, worked in his yard and spent time with & took care of his furry buddy, K.C. ('King' Charles).

Chick was a very devoted husband and a beloved father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Carol Ann Trahan Crain, Flint, TX; son: Charles 'Chuck' S. Crain (Brenda) of Crystal Beach, TX; daughters: Debra A. Bertrand of LaBelle, TX; Kimberly S. Wills (Billy) and T. Lynn Faulk (Darrell) both of Nederland, TX; Terri R. Farmer Benoit of Conroe, TX; Dana L. Matte (Keith) of LaBelle, TX; Darlene M. Farmer Lauve (Danny) of Jasper, TX and Deborah 'Debbie' A. Farmer Vickers of Conroe, TX; sister: Sue Crain Ramirez of Beaumont, TX; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is pre-deceased by his parents; brother, William 'Bill' Henry Crain, Jr. and sister, Dorothy Crain Johnson.

Arrangements are being handled by Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, TX. Memorial services will be officiated by Father James Rowland at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Flint, TX on Saturday, May



