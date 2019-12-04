Charles Boyd Cooksey, Jr., 73, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Charles was born November 13, 1946 in Port Arthur, Texas to Charles Boyd Cooksey, Sr. and Ethel Hayes Cooksey. He was a lifelong area resident and graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.
Charles retired from Arco Polymers as an operator, and was an avid golfer. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his step-son, Brett Burt.
Survivors include his two brothers, Gene Cooksey and wife Earlene, and James Cooksey all of Port Arthur; one step-granddaughter, Alexa Burt.
A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019